Dog found abandoned in closet of vacant home; police asking help in finding owner

Police in Maine are searching for the owner of a dog that was found abandoned in a vacant home.
Police in Maine are searching for the owner of a dog that was found abandoned in a vacant home.(Caribou Police Department)
By WABI Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 10:09 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARIBOU, Maine (WABI/Gray News) - Police in Maine are asking for the public’s help in finding the owner of an abandoned dog.

According to the Caribou Police Department, officers recently found a dog in the closet of a home that was recently purchased.

“As you can tell the pup has not been properly cared for in quite some time,” Caribou police wrote on social media.

*We have turned off comments on this post. If you have information, please message us. We have a few leads to work on...

Posted by Caribou Police Department on Wednesday, November 9, 2022

The department said the house has been empty for a while, and the animal hasn’t received proper care.

Authorities said the dog appears to have been left at the home while it was vacant, meaning after the previous owner left but before the home’s purchase.

Caribou police urged anyone with further information to contact the department at 207-493-3301 as they take care of the animal.

Copyright 2022 WABI via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A cross and flowers have been placed at the site of the fatal crash along Route 10 in Harts.
One teenager dead, another life flighted after crash
North Laurel's Reed Sheppard signs with Kentucky.
Reed Sheppard signs with Kentucky
Photo Courtesy: Seth Caudill
Forest fires reported in several counties across the region
Two winning Powerball tickets from Tuesday’s, drawing, were sold in Lexington.
Two Powerball winners sold in Lexington
Sophia Rosing.
Sophia Rosing permanently banned from UK

Latest News

Youngest Person Elected - 4:30 p.m.
Youngest Person Elected - 4:30 p.m.
Youngest Person Elected - 6:00 p.m.
Youngest Person Elected - 6:00 p.m.
Election Meeting - 4:30 p.m.
Election Meeting - 4:30 p.m.
Election Meeting - 5:30 p.m.
Election Meeting - 5:30 p.m.
A former middle school teacher reportedly filmed porn in her classroom and shared the links on...
Parents ‘outraged’ after students find their teacher in online porn