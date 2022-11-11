Big November chill on the way as we dry out tonight

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Showers continue to be with us through much of the afternoon and evening...but they will be moving out later tonight. They’ll be replaced with much, much cooler temperatures as we head into the weekend.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

Things remain soggy through this evening as the remnants of what was once Hurricane Nicole move through the region. We’ve gotten some beneficial rain out of this system and now it’s time for our cold front to help push it along. As that front scoots through, we’re looking at much cooler northwest breezes working into the region. That will help drop temperatures from the 60s this afternoon, down into the 30s and 40s later on tonight. So, not looking great out there for the second round of the high school playoffs.

A quick hitting system looks to be on our radar as we head into the day on Saturday. This will likely bring a light cold rain to the southern half of the region, but could bring a few stray flakes to the northern part. Our cold airmass remains in place, as highs only get into the middle and upper 40s to really kick off the weekend. But the real return to cold air happens after the sun sets Saturday night. With clear skies, our lows are falling back into the upper 20s...the first time some of us have fallen below freezing since April!

The Weekend through Early Next Week

More sunshine continues into the day on Sunday, but our temperatures will not recover...in fact, they’ll get colder. Highs for some spots will struggle to get out of the 30s, with low 40s at best during the afternoon with more 20s at night. Same goes for Monday but with highs making another run at the middle 40s.

We’re watching another system that will try to work through just to our south on Tuesday. We won’t warm up, highs stay in the middle 40s, but we will watch the potential for showers and maybe a flurry or two in the mountains. With clouds overnight, lows stay above freezing in most spots near 35° or so. We try to moderate into next week with highs back into the 40s and lows staying in the 30s.

