Two incumbents re-elected in Breathitt County

JACKSON, Ky. (WYMT) - Mayor of Jackson Laura Thomas, and Breathitt County Judge Executive Jeff Noble were both re-elected on Tuesday.

The two will serve the people of Jackson and Breathitt County four more years.

Judge Noble said he is excited for another opportunity to continue focusing on the need of their community.

“I love this county. I love these people and I just want to do my very best to be the best judge that I can be,” he said. “Be one that shows compassion and love and help.”

Mayor Thomas also said that she is honored to serve the people in their community, and she gets emotional thinking about how amazing the people have been to her.

“We have some awesome people around here, and for all the days that we were going through tragedies,” she said. “You just have somebody that comes in and just gives you a hug, and you know that makes it worth it.”

The two said that jobs are both at the top of their list for the future of Jackson and Breathitt County.

“The biggest thing, and one of the first things is we have got to get some jobs in this county,” said Noble. “We got too many people leaving every morning to Lexington or Winchester or Georgetown or London. You know we’ve got to step up and meet this challenge.”

They also each said that the roads are very important for the future and safety of their town. Thomas said right now roads are approved to begin receiving work, but they have been waiting on contractors for months. She also added that housing is very important for them to continue to recover after the recent flood.

“We don’t have places for housing, and Breathitt Counties situation after the flood was a little different than the other counties where we have land it’s not as accessible.”

They also each told me that they had frustrations with the wait time at the polls during this past election, and it means a lot that people waited for up to three hours to vote.

