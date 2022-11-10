Statue of pioneer Ky. educator unveiled at State Capitol

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A statue of education pioneer Nettie Depp was unveiled at the State Capitol, on Tuesday.

Award-winning Lexington artist Amanda Matthews created the nearly-seven-foot tall statue. The statue is situated outside the entrance to Lt. Governor Jacqueline Coleman’s office. It is adjacent to the hallway that displays the more than 60 portraits that comprise the Kentucky Women Remembered exhibit.

Nettie Depp was born on Nov. 12, 1874. She graduated from the Liberty Female College in Glasgow. In her career as an educator, Depp supported fair pay for schoolteachers and was a tireless advocate for public education. In 1914, she became superintendent of the Barren County Schools, becoming the first female public official in the county. She later served as principal of Cave city school Scottsville High School. Sadly, her career was cut short due to illness and she died of breast cancer in 1932, at the age of 57.

The statue of Depp is the first large-scale Capitol monument honoring a Kentucky woman.

Depp is also the great-great aunt of actor Johnny Depp.

