Scientists discover 5-foot long alligator swallowed by Burmese python

A Florida python's last big meal was a doozy. (SOURCE: CNN)
By Jeanne Moos
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 6:26 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A python’s last big meal turned out to be quite a doozy, or so scientists in Florida discovered when they opened it up.

The scientists could tell the Burmese python tried to eat something big before it died. When they performed a necropsy, they discovered that it was a whole alligator.

Rosie Moore was one of the scientists who investigated the snake’s diet.

“I actually thought it was pretty gross too and I’m used to necropsies and things.”

The 5-foot long alligator was still fairly intact, and reportedly smelled terrible.

“Oh my gosh. We were taking breaks running outside trying to get some fresh air,” Moore said. “I’ve never smelled anything like that.”

The state of Florida encourages people to kill Burmese pythons because they eat so many other species and produce rapidly.

Moore said the problem with the pythons is referred to as a python invasion.

The alligator inside the python video went viral on Moore’s Instagram page. Along with being a scientist, Moore is also models.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Troopers say the crash happened along Route 10 in the Harts area.
One teenager dead, another life flighted after crash
Photo Courtesy: Seth Caudill
Forest fires reported in several counties across the region
North Laurel's Reed Sheppard signs with Kentucky.
Reed Sheppard signs with Kentucky
Two winning Powerball tickets from Tuesday’s, drawing, were sold in Lexington.
Two Powerball winners sold in Lexington
Kentucky State Police
Troopers release additional information on deadly Harlan Co. crash

Latest News

Youngest Person Elected - 4:30 p.m.
Youngest Person Elected - 4:30 p.m.
Youngest Person Elected - 6:00 p.m.
Youngest Person Elected - 6:00 p.m.
Election Meeting - 4:30 p.m.
Election Meeting - 4:30 p.m.
Election Meeting - 5:30 p.m.
Election Meeting - 5:30 p.m.
Ashley Tackett Laferty will keep her State Representative seat for the next two years after...
Floyd Countian retains representative seat as sole Eastern Kentucky Democrat