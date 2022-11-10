Pulaski County traffic stop leads to drug arrest

Justin Wilson was arrested on several drug charges Wednesday.
Justin Wilson was arrested on several drug charges Wednesday.(Pulaski County Sheriff's Office)
By Evan Hatter
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 5:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - A Somerset man was arrested Tuesday on several drug charges following a traffic stop.

Deputies were driving on KY-1247 when they saw a black Lincoln, driving by 35-year-old Justin Wilson, crossing the center line. He was given a field sobriety test after he pulled over.

A K9 deputy was deployed to sniff around and signaled to deputies the presence of illegal drugs.

Narcotics detectives arrives and found a backpack in the trunk of the car containing a baggie of suspected fentanyl, two digital scales, baggies, marijuana and syringes.

The suspected fentanyl was confirmed to be around 4 grams of the drug.

Wilson is charged with fentanyl trafficking, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

