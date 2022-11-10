Pulaski County traffic stop leads to drug arrest

SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - A Somerset man was arrested Tuesday on several drug charges following a traffic stop.

Deputies were driving on KY-1247 when they saw a black Lincoln, driving by 35-year-old Justin Wilson, crossing the center line. He was given a field sobriety test after he pulled over.

A K9 deputy was deployed to sniff around and signaled to deputies the presence of illegal drugs.

Narcotics detectives arrives and found a backpack in the trunk of the car containing a baggie of suspected fentanyl, two digital scales, baggies, marijuana and syringes.

The suspected fentanyl was confirmed to be around 4 grams of the drug.

Wilson is charged with fentanyl trafficking, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.