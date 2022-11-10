One teenager dead, another life flighted after crash
LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Logan County Schools has confirmed that a male teen killed and a female teen who was injured in a crash are students at Chapmanville Regional High School.
Superintendent Jeff Huffman said in a release that grief counseling will be available to students of Logan County Schools tomorrow on-site, despite school being out for Veteran’s Day.
Huffman says those unable to travel to the school may call 304-855-4522 during school hours, or they may text 304-687-6027 after school hours to be connected to counseling support.
One teenager has died and another was life flighted to the hospital after a crash on Route 10 in the Harts area of Lincoln County Thursday, according to West Virginia State Police.
Troopers say a 17-year-old was driving along Route 10 at about 6:30 a.m. when they crossed the center line, ran off the roadway edge and crashed into a ditch, overturning.
They say both the 17-year-old driver and a 15-year-old passenger were ejected from the car. The 17-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene, while the 15-year-old was life flighted to the hospital.
Troopers say they are investigating the crash.
