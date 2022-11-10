One teenager dead, another life flighted after crash

LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Logan County Schools has confirmed that a male teen killed and a female teen who was injured in a crash are students at Chapmanville Regional High School.

Superintendent Jeff Huffman said in a release that grief counseling will be available to students of Logan County Schools tomorrow on-site, despite school being out for Veteran’s Day.

“This is an extremely difficult time for our community, and Logan County Schools will provide counseling and mental health supports for our students for as long as is needed. We extend our sympathy to the families involved as we all work through the tragic events of this morning.”

Huffman says those unable to travel to the school may call 304-855-4522 during school hours, or they may text 304-687-6027 after school hours to be connected to counseling support.

One teenager has died and another was life flighted to the hospital after a crash on Route 10 in the Harts area of Lincoln County Thursday, according to West Virginia State Police.

Troopers say a 17-year-old was driving along Route 10 at about 6:30 a.m. when they crossed the center line, ran off the roadway edge and crashed into a ditch, overturning.

They say both the 17-year-old driver and a 15-year-old passenger were ejected from the car. The 17-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene, while the 15-year-old was life flighted to the hospital.

Troopers say they are investigating the crash.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for details.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.