One more dry day before an active weather pattern returns

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Enjoy today, because starting tomorrow, conditions and temperatures will take a tumble and it could be a wild first half of the weekend in the weather world.

Today and Tonight

We will start the day with clear skies and chilly temperatures. Unfortunately, that is not how we will end it. Clouds will gradually increase throughout the day, but I think we stay dry until later this evening. Overnight is when the real action gets going. Highs will soar into the low to mid-70s this afternoon, even as clouds move in. We definitely need the rain with all of the forest fires we have been dealing with this week.

Once Hurricane Nicole makes landfall, its remnants will start working toward our region and should arrive late. Heavy rain is possible tonight and early tomorrow. While we don’t expect any major issues, tropical moisture is always a different ballgame, so make sure to stay weather aware and keep that WYMT First Alert Weather App handy. Lows will drop to around 60.

Extended Forecast

Friday will be a soggy mess. The remnants of Nicole will meet the approaching cold front and a battle royale will set up in the skies above us. Both will be fighting to be the dominant weather pattern, but in the end, the cold front will win. Once it starts moving through, it will push the remnants back toward the east coast through the Carolinas and out of our region. Rain SHOULD wrap up for a little while on Friday night, but new data is starting to show ... something else ... on Saturday. More on that in just a minute. Highs ahead of the front on Friday should still be in the low to mid-60s before dropping into the low 40s overnight.

Now, let’s talk Saturday. On the latest run, several major models, including our in-house one, are trying to bring a brief clipper system into our region during the daytime hours. It looks to mainly impact our eastern counties, but could stretch all the way back toward the I-75 corridor. We already know there is going to be colder air in place behind the front, so anything is possible, but I do believe most areas will stay far enough above freezing to keep what moisture we get as all rain. Again, this just started showing up, so we’ll have to keep an eye on it. Highs look to top out in the low to mid-40s with lows dropping to around 30 as the skies clear out.

Sunday and Monday look fairly nice, at least for now. It will still be cold with highs only making it into the low 40s on Sunday and mid to upper 40s on Monday under a mix of sun and clouds. Lows Sunday night will dip well into the 20s and drop into the 30s Monday night.

This is where we are going to stop for now. Next week’s forecast is still very fluid, pun intended, and temperatures will play a major role. That’s all I’m going to say about that. Stay tuned!

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.