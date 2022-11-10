Officials warn of scam involving Southeastern Kentucky school system official

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The recently established Laurel County Schools Police Department is already busy following reports of a scam involving the district’s superintendent.

Police say someone is claiming to be Dr. Doug Bennett and is texting or calling people asking them to purchase gift cards.

Officials say no one from the school system will ever contact them in either manner for that reason.

They ask that if you get a text or receive a phone call to report it immediately and do not engage the suspect.

Officials are working with Kentucky State Police to catch the person in the case.

