Meet Logan Sizemore: Kentucky’s youngest person elected to office
By Dakota Makres
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 1:15 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LESLIE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - 16-year-old Logan Sizemore is just like any other teenager. He is a sophomore at Leslie County High School.

Unlike many teenagers, he was elected to office on Tuesday as a Leslie County Soil and Water Conservation Officer.

”[It’s] an officer trying to keep in check and develop all the renewable natural resources in the area,” he said.

Sizemore said he wanted to run because of his love for agriculture. He enjoys growing his garden.

”This year, because of the flood, I was delivering for other people,” he added. “Trying to make sure other people’s needs were more important than what I was growing.”

No matter your age, running for office can be scary, especially if you are a teenager.

”I was kind of afraid how people would feel about a 16-year-old running for a political office,” he said.

His community and parents backed him throughout his campaign.

”They knew that if I wanted to do something that wholeheartedly wanted to do it,” he said.

There is no age requirement to run for the Soil and Water Conservation office.

A spokesperson for Secretary of State Michael Adams confirmed to WYMT that Sizemore is the youngest person in the state to hold an elected position.

