Medical professionals address health concerns surrounding EKY forest fires

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - With forest fires spreading across our region, many people might be concerned with the health implications smoke inhalation could have on their bodies.

“We not only have the concerns for people’s property and their lives, but we also have to have the health concerns of our smokers and asthmatics and people with respiratory problems that are preexisting,” said Primary Care Centers of Eastern Kentucky Medical Director Dr. John Jones.

Jones said if people inhale smoke for long periods of time, it can cause several health problems.

“If you sit there and you breath smoke long term, and you do for several days, you’re gonna have some long term effects,” said Jones. “Whether that’s some scarring or some chronic bronchitis or a chronic cough that may take weeks or months to overcome.”

Jones said smoke inhalation can be problematic for people who have had COVID as well.

”You know, if you’re having a cough you can’t shake, or if you’re having severe shortness of breath, or if you feel like you’re using your chest muscles to breath, you need to come in, you need to be seen,” he said. “If you’re really having a hard time with coughing and things like that, it’s even better to come in before you get to that point.”

Jones said he has already treated someone facing complications from smoke inhalation.

He recommends if you have to be outside near the smoke, you should wear a respirator or N95 mask.

