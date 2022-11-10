Lawmakers briefed on Election Day issues

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Some Kentucky lawmakers had some harsh words for state elections officials during a legislative panel meeting Thursday.

Lawmakers say that it is not acceptable that some voters had to wait in extremely long lines on Election Day.

Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams says he’s proposing some changes and elections officials say money is the big problem.

Sec. Adams told us earlier in the week that there were problems in a handful of counties, but overall the election was smooth.

However, lawmakers grilled state elections board officials over a plan to insure more polling places in some areas was not approved.

“It’s unacceptable,” said Rep. Jason Nemes (R-Louisville). “We are lucky someone didn’t get hit crossing the big road. Or that it didn’t rain.”

Rep. Nemes demanded answers from the director of the Board of Elections after showing the legislative committee video of a long line of voters in Oldham County taken just minutes before he says polls closed. Nemes said it was so bad, he called it voter suppression.

“Between the two of us we spoke to every county clerk,” Karen Sellers with the Kentucky Board of Elections said. “In an effort ensure they were prepared.”

“Yeah, I am a little frustrated that my effort to have more polling places was overturned,” Sec. Adams said. “I hope the General Assembly will take this as a priority. I think they will.”

The president of the county clerk’s association says it comes down to money. He says poll workers don’t make enough, roughly equivalent to working four hours at Walmart.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.