Ky. man claims largest prize won in state from Powerball drawing

SYMSONIA, Ky. (WAVE) - A Kentucky man could barely hold in his excitement after winning the commonwealth’s largest prize in Saturday’s Powerball drawing.

The Kentucky Lottery said Rickie Melton, from Marshall County, won $2 million after matching all five white ball numbers and adding Power Play to his ticket.

Melton and his wife, Karen, made their way from Symsonia to Louisville on Wednesday to claim their prize.

“It’s been nerve-wracking knowing we’ve won and having to hold on to the ticket until Wednesday,” Rickie said.

Rickie told officials he was getting ready to leave for breakfast on Sunday when he checked his Powerball tickets he had stored in the console of his truck.

The winning ticket was the last one he checked.

“I got really nervous about matching the fourth number,” Rickie said. “On the fifth number, I was so nervous I couldn’t leave the driveway and had to go back into the house.”

Rickie said he tried not to wake his wife Karen, who was asleep after working a late shift as a nurse.

“I kept pacing the floor until I just had to go wake her up,” Rickie said.

He said while Karen wasn’t happy with him at first, she soon woke up quick after hearing he had won.

The winning $3 ticket was purchased from a lottery vending machine at a Walmart on West Fifth Street in Benton, officials said. The numbers chosen were selected by the machine.

Rickie and Karen walked away with a check for $1,420,000 after taxes.

The couple told officials they have an appointment with a financial advisor to invest their winnings, and also plan on taking an Alaskan cruise and buying a new car.

The Powerball jackpot winning ticket was sold on Saturday in Southern California for a record $2.04 billion. As the jackpot continued its 96-day rise, four winning tickets were purchased in Kentucky.

In addition to Rickie’s ticket from Symsonia, another Power Play ticket was claimed by a woman in Bowling Green, as well as two $1 million winning tickets purchased in Midway and Crittenden.

The Kentucky Lottery said the Midway ticket has yet to be claimed.

Four other Powerball winners in Kentucky also walked away with at least $50,000 after Saturday night’s drawing.

