Hazard Community and Technical College campuses to close due to air quality, wildfires
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 11:19 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We want to pass a school closing along to you.
A text message alert from the Kentucky Community & Technical College System said Hazard Community and Technical College campuses will close at 12:00 p.m., Thursday.
College system officials said they are closing due to wildfires and air quality in our area.
