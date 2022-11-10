Getting soggy and chilly toward the weekend

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Enjoy what’s left of the sunshine throughout the mountains this afternoon because we have some much, much different weather on the way as we head into the weekend!

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

We are continuing to see an increase in cloud cover as we run through this evening. The remnants of Hurricane Nicole, which made landfall earlier on today in Florida, will be moving toward the region. Showers will begin to break out as we head into the late night hours tonight. Lows are only down into the lower to middle 50s overnight.

Showers will be in abundance as we head into the day tomorrow. This will work to keep highs only in the lower 60s. We also look to get some mighty beneficial rain out of this system, with between one and three inches falling during the day. It should fall slowly enough that we avoid any flooding issues, while putting a dent in the drought and extinguishing some of those wildfires!

A weakening cold front from the plains states looks to approach as we head into our Friday night. Breezy northerly winds will continue to drop temperatures as we try to dry out overnight. Either way, not looking great for the second round of the playoffs as lows end up dropping into the middle to upper 30s.

The Weekend and Beyond

I hope you weren’t super invested in that warm weather sticking around because a much colder airmass works in for the weekend and early next week. Sunshine breaks back out during the day on Saturday. Despite this, highs only manage to get into the upper 40s to near 50º. Clear skies overnight work the lows back down well into hard freeze territory, with lows down into middle 20s overnight.

Colder temperatures stick around for the end of the weekend and start of the work week as well. Sunshine looks to continue but highs stay in the 40s...even flirting with the upper 30s on Sunday! We’ll try to make a run back into the upper 40s to near 50º as sunshine sticks around for midweek.

