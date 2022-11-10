Floyd Countian retains representative seat as sole Eastern Kentucky Democrat

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Following Tuesday’s election, Eastern Kentucky saw a lot of changes, one of which is the dwindling number of Democrats in the House of Representatives.

“The last election cycle I was the only Democrat who survived the election east of I-75 and this election cycle it’s the same,” said Dist. 95 State Representative Ashley Tackett Laferty.

Laferty retained her seat after the election, beating out opponent Brandon Spencer for the position, becoming the sole democrat in the house representing Eastern Kentucky.

“One word that I think that I can describe this election with is is grateful,” Tackett Laferty said.

She said being the only Democrat is not an easy thing to think about, but she has always been able to work across the aisle and looks forward to continuing the work with which she has been trusted.

“It is less about party and more about people and it is less about left and right and more about what’s right and wrong,” she said. “If our children have to leave for job opportunities, then that’s my fault. But if they choose to leave then, you know, that was their choice. What we want to do is we want to be able to allow them to stay here and bloom where their roots are planted.”

Her success at the polls, she believes, could be because of her hometown roots and hopes for the region.

“I think that people realize that, you know, I was raised here by educators and coal miners and Old Regular Baptists and I take my values with me to Frankfort,” she said.

She said she is hopeful for the legislative sessions to come and the possibilities for growth that come with them.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.