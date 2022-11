BUCKHORN, Ky. (WYMT) - After a heartbreaking loss to Leslie County in the 54th District Tournament, Buckhorn is ready to take the next step.

The Lady Wildcats finished with a 13-18 record in 2021-22, hanging with the best of the 14th Region.

Buckhorn opens up their season against Prestonsburg on Nov. 28 at 7 p.m.

