Emergency management says both Estill County wildfires are contained

Fire crews in Estill County crews say they are making a lot of progress on the two wildfires...
Fire crews in Estill County crews say they are making a lot of progress on the two wildfires they’ve been dealing with for days.(WKYT)
By Jim Stratman and Kelsey Souto
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 11:08 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Both of the wildfires in Estill County are now 100% contained.

Wednesday night, they announced containment for the Pitts fire. Later Thursday morning, they announced the Chamberlain fire was also now 100% contained.

MORE

Estill County Emergency Management Director Ronnie Riddle says he is much happier Thursday than he was 24 hours ago. He says getting the Pitts fire 100% contained freed up crews to focus on the Chamberlain fire.

With containment, Riddle says the fire should be able to burn itself out.

“The work that’ll happen today, it’ll make progress. We will. But that rain will hopefully put a stop to the fires completely,” said Riddle.

There are burn bans in place all across the commonwealth, especially in central and eastern Kentucky. That means no burning of any kind, because even something as small as a cigarette butt, can spark a fire and grow into a wildfire.

Caption

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy: Seth Caudill
Forest fires reported in several counties across the region
North Laurel's Reed Sheppard signs with Kentucky.
Reed Sheppard signs with Kentucky
Two winning Powerball tickets from Tuesday’s, drawing, were sold in Lexington.
Two Powerball winners sold in Lexington
Kentucky State Police
Troopers release additional information on deadly Harlan Co. crash
KY Forest Fire
Fire crews respond to more than a 1000-acre wildfire in Breathitt County

Latest News

Hazard Community and Technical College campuses to close due to air quality, wildfires
Officials warn of scam involving Southeastern Kentucky school system official
WYMT First Alert Weather
One more dry day before an active weather pattern returns
Carrie Underwood, from left, Reba McEntire and Miranda Lambert perform a tribute to the late...
Luke Combs tops CMA Awards; Loretta Lynn, Lewis honored