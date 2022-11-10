Connor Fugate signs with UK

PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Another 606 product has joined the Kentucky baseball team.

Paintsville pitcher Connor Fugate signed his letter of intent for UK on Wednesday afternoon. The Tigers ace struck out 68 batters in 10 starts in 2022, finishing with a 3.07 ERA.

“It feels great. I’ve dreamed about this my whole entire life,” Fugate said. “Worked hard for it. Spent several summers working hard. It’s what I’ve always wanted to do and I can’t believe I got the opportunity...I’m looking forward to making an impact and show that homestate kids can do it. Win a national championship, SEC championship and just make an impact.”

The Tigers will look to repeat as 57th District Champions in 2023 before Fugate enrolls at UK.

