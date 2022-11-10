Combat holiday travel cost with expert savings tips

Holiday travelers plan to spend $1,500 on average this season
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 4:43 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - A new study by NerdWallet shows people are expecting to spend around $1,500 on holiday travel this year and 66% plan to put that travel expense on a credit card.

Sally French, a travel expert with NerdWallet, shared several strategies to combat the cost this season:

  • Book your travel on less busy travel days: Domestic airfare for Thanksgiving travel is 17% cheaper if you wait until Monday to fly home versus Sunday.
  • Begin saving now for holiday trips
  • Make a plan to pay off travel debt if you plan to finance it with a credit card
  • Use travel credit cards and rewards points to your advantage 

The same study shared ways consumers are planning to trim travel expenses. They include: 

  • Driving instead of flying
  • Staying with friends and family instead of hotels
  • Using carry-on luggage to avoid baggage fees 

You can read the full study for more cost saving tips.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Troopers say the crash happened along Route 10 in the Harts area.
One teenager dead, another life flighted after crash
Photo Courtesy: Seth Caudill
Forest fires reported in several counties across the region
North Laurel's Reed Sheppard signs with Kentucky.
Reed Sheppard signs with Kentucky
Two winning Powerball tickets from Tuesday’s, drawing, were sold in Lexington.
Two Powerball winners sold in Lexington
Kentucky State Police
Troopers release additional information on deadly Harlan Co. crash

Latest News

Youngest Person Elected - 4:30 p.m.
Youngest Person Elected - 4:30 p.m.
Election Meeting - 4:30 p.m.
Election Meeting - 4:30 p.m.
Jan. 6 defendant accused of assaulting officer set to be released from jail before trial
Jan. 6 defendant accused of assaulting officer set to be released from jail before trial
FILE - Washington Commanders' Dan Snyder poses for photos during an event to unveil the NFL...
Snyder, Commanders, NFL, Goodell sued by DC attorney general
I voted sticker
Two incumbents re-elected in Breathitt County