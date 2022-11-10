Boyle County man arrested on multiple drug charges in Somerset

SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - A man from Danville was arrested Wednesday, accused of multiple drug offenses

Narcotics detectives with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office were watching a man suspected of trafficking illegal drugs. Around 8:00 p.m., detective pulled him over for failing to signal at an intersection.

40-year-old Geovania Coleman was driving the tan Mazda on a suspended license at the time as well.

A K9 deputy was deployed and signaled to the deputies that there were illegal drugs in the car.

Deputies searched the Mazda and found a backpack with a large quantity of suspected meth, a second bag with more suspected meth, suspected fentanyl, suspected cocaine, suspected marijuana, suspected oxycodone, baggies, digital scales, and other drug paraphernalia.

When deputies then searched Coleman himself, they found a gun and cash.

Deputies ultimately seized nearly 145 grams of meth, more than 15 grams of fentanyl, nearly four grams of cocaine, 6.5 oxycodone tablets, 8.5 grams of marijuana, more than three grams of suspected psilocybin mushrooms, and one suspected Xanax tablet.

Coleman is charged with meth trafficking, aggravated fentanyl trafficking, cocaine trafficking, marijuana trafficking, buying or possessing drug paraphernalia, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, and operating on a suspended or revoked license.

