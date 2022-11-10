Both sides of Ky. abortion argument prepare for Supreme Court battle after Amendment 2′s failure

Kentuckians voted No on Constitutional Amendment 2. Now groups on both sides are looking ahead...
Kentuckians voted No on Constitutional Amendment 2. Now groups on both sides are looking ahead to the supreme court.(WKYT)
By Julia Sandor
Published: Nov. 10, 2022
KENTUCKY (WKYT) - Kentuckians voted No on Constitutional Amendment 2. Now groups on both sides are looking ahead to the supreme court.

Whether you are anti-abortion or pro-abortion rights, the fight regarding abortion is still a long ongoing battle.

Abortion rights organizations like the ACLU consider the defeat of Amendment 2 a victory.

“This win, we are completely ecstatic,” said Policy Strategist for the ACLU of Kentucky, McGranahan, “The people of Kentucky have most definitely spoken, and their answer is no.”

McGranahan says they are prepared to make their arguments to the Kentucky Supreme Court, next week.

Right now, abortion is still banned in Kentucky, with the only exception being to save a pregnant woman’s life or to prevent disabling injury. The ACLU currently has a challenge in the court against the trigger law and a six-week ban.

“We are seeking a temporary injunction that would allow EMW Women’s Surgical Center and Planned Parenthood to resume abortion services as our case plays out in the court system,” McGranahan said.

On the other side of the argument, David Walls with the Family Foundation says even though they didn’t get the results they wanted this election, they are hopeful the briefs in court will help keep abortion illegal in the state.

“At the end of the day, we view it as a lost opportunity, in terms of protecting our Kentucky Constitution, but the reality is Kentucky’s pro-life laws remain in effect in protecting pre-born children,” Walls said.

He says, with Amendment 2 not being successful, it puts even more weight on the arguments and decisions in the Kentucky Supreme Court.

“We hope that the Kentucky Supreme Court will follow the law and not seek to become a super-legislature like we have seen in other states. At the end of the day, lawmakers should be the ones making laws, not judges.”

The Kentucky Supreme Court is set to hear oral arguments from both sides on Tuesday.

