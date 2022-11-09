‘Why SOAR was created’: Student success programs uplift area youth

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) -Shaping Our Appalachian Region is working to shape the region’s future leaders, highlighting programs all about providing resources to students throughout the region.

After the late-July floods, many students in Eastern Kentucky were left misplaced or unprepared for the school year ahead.

“The ripple effect is homes were destroyed and children and students all throughout our region are facing various degrees of new normals,“ said SOAR COO Joshua Ball.

SOAR created a fund to address those concerns, dedicated to students and schools in need- helping to fill gaps in transitions for the students, from school supplies to home appliances.

“This fund is intended to help students and families identify and fill the gaps,” said Ball.

The school response came first, so SOAR helped with supplies and electronics to get students back to work. Along with that opportunity, which focuses on helping now, the organization is pressing forward with a program all about preparing students for the future.

“It really gets to the essence of why SOAR was created,” said Ball. “Our students don’t need to be told that they have to leave the region for an opportunity.”

The Youth Entrepreneurship Program Plan is now available for download, offering resources about creating, changing mindsets, and building a better region one student at a time.

“Sometimes we forget to think about the resiliency, the talent, and the incredible future that is that is in our schools. And we have to do everything we can inside those schools- but also outside the schools, in the communities and organizations like ours- to provide the resources and empower and encourage them to dream big,” said Ball. “We live in a world now where students and adults can create their own opportunities. So we want to start that dialogue and make sure that our youth understands that entrepreneurship is a pathway that they can choose.”

The program serves as a branch of the SOAR blueprint, calling the students to action and encouraging them to uplift the region.

“When we talk about the future of the region, we have to have the future in the room,” Ball said. “You can do anything you want. And we want to make sure the pieces are in place so that, for every student that wants to stay here, they can stay here and they can be successful here.”

All of the resources provided by SOAR can be found here.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.