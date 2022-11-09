What you need to know about a Red Flag Warning

LESLIE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Wildfires were reported in several of our counties Tuesday.

”Even just the smallest breeze can spread a small fire, and make it a large fire very quickly and get out of control very quickly,” said WYMT First Alert Weather Team member Brandon Robinson.

Thousandsticks Volunteer Fire Department firefighter John Newell agreed. Recently, the department responded to a fire close to homes.

”The wind picked up, I mean it started coming quickly,” he said. “We quickly got the truck and pump gear and was able to spray water on it; we were able to save two houses during that time.”

He said when Red Flag Warnings are issued, they make sure their trucks are ready to go at a moment’s notice. He added one of the issues they run into is hollow trees that catch on fire, then fall down, crossing the fire barrier set up by the forestry department.

”One of the ones up on Dill Branch, in my area, was a stolen car, they took it to the top of the hill to a cemetery and set it on fire,” he added. “A lot of it is just people burning and getting out of control.”

