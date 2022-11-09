What you need to know about a Red Flag Warning

What you need to know about a Red Flag Warning
What you need to know about a Red Flag Warning(WYMT)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 1:00 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LESLIE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Wildfires were reported in several of our counties Tuesday.

”Even just the smallest breeze can spread a small fire, and make it a large fire very quickly and get out of control very quickly,” said WYMT First Alert Weather Team member Brandon Robinson.

Thousandsticks Volunteer Fire Department firefighter John Newell agreed. Recently, the department responded to a fire close to homes.

”The wind picked up, I mean it started coming quickly,” he said. “We quickly got the truck and pump gear and was able to spray water on it; we were able to save two houses during that time.”

He said when Red Flag Warnings are issued, they make sure their trucks are ready to go at a moment’s notice. He added one of the issues they run into is hollow trees that catch on fire, then fall down, crossing the fire barrier set up by the forestry department.

”One of the ones up on Dill Branch, in my area, was a stolen car, they took it to the top of the hill to a cemetery and set it on fire,” he added. “A lot of it is just people burning and getting out of control.”

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy: Martin County Coroner Chris Todd
Update: Coroner identifies person killed in Martin County crash
Kentucky State Police
Troopers release additional information on deadly Harlan Co. crash
Source: Associated Press
AP Interactive Map: Kentucky
Photo Courtesy: Seth Caudill
Forest fires reported in several counties across the region
Angelica Rife
Eastern Ky. high school mourns loss of student killed in crash

Latest News

Voting Booth
Kentuckians vote against allowing legislators to call themselves into special session
Kentuckians vote to expand Republican majority in General Assembly
EMA officials confirmed to us they’re currently fighting two fires. One is being called the...
Wildfires continue to burn, spread smoke across region
Smoke from Estill County creating hazy skies in Fayette County
Smoke from Kentucky wildfires creating health concerns