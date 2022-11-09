‘This is my home’: Letcher County native comes home to help flood survivors

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Deadly flooding devastated portions of Eastern Kentucky in late July.

More than three months later, one Letcher County native is still serving people in need.

When Cordelia Collins Schaber heard about the historic flooding, she and some friends sprung into action.

“My best girlfriend’s mother was flooded and she called me. That was on a Friday and we came down on Saturday, and we went up Little Colly, which is where my family is from originally and passed out water and cleaning supplies and anything else anybody needed,” Schaber said.

Each week, she travels from Northern Kentucky - bringing supplies, answering crisis calls and spearheading home repairs.

“I knew once people saw what Letcher County looked like after the flood, they would be more apt to continue to donate and come help,” she said.

Schaber also spread the word in her community. This prompted her church to bring more than 100 totes of supplies.

“I’m scared to death that we’re gonna lose a generation, that they’re just gonna up and leave, and so I want people to want to stay here and continue as their home here,” Schaber added.

She said she is focusing on the lower part of Letcher County because it is made up of several unincorporated communities.

Schaber is also the founder of a non-profit, the Martha, Mary and Me Foundation, that helps impoverished girls access education. She dedicated a portion of the organization to flood relief.

“This is my home and this will always be my home. Northern Kentucky is where I live and have wonderful neighbors, but this will always be my home,” she said.

