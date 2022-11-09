Sunshine tomorrow before changes work in

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We’ve got one more day of sunshine on the way before some big changes make their way into the forecast.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

Fire Weather Warnings remain in effect through this evening as dry conditions and gusty winds make forest fires a clear danger through this evening. Clear skies and cool temperatures continue tonight as we head into the final day of dry weather for a bit tomorrow. Lows remain chilly as we head into tonight, falling back into the lower 40s.

Mostly sunny skies continue to start the day on Thursday, but clouds will begin to drift in as we watch Hurricane Nicole make a run to the Florida shore. However, highs will stay mild, in the lower 70s. Clouds continuing to move in as the system draws closer to the region. That will keep overnight lows quite mild, down into the middle 50s.

Weekend and Beyond

Friday looks to be much cooler around the region as widespread showers associated with the remnants of Hurricane Nicole work through the area. Clouds and showers will keep highs down into the middle 60s. Models are suggesting a good soaking, one to three inches of rain falling within 24 hours.

With rain light enough and falling over a long enough time, we’re looking good to put a dent in this drought. The only thing is...this front moving in will drop our temperatures big time. We’re talking lows down into the 30s on Friday night as our showers are pushed out of the region by our frontal boundary.

Sunshine returns as we head into the weekend and early next week...but temperatures take a sharp tumble. We’ve got highs during the day on Saturday into the upper 40s with lows at night falling back into the lower to middle 20s. We’re chilly again into Sunday and the early part of next week with highs staying in the lower 40s and lower falling back into the 20s yet again. It certainly will feel like November!

