Stapleton re-elected, will serve third term as Prestonsburg Mayor

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Les Stapleton was re-elected as the mayor of the city of Prestonsburg and will serve his third term.

Despite being mayor for eight years, Stapleton adds that things are just getting started.

During his second term as mayor, Stapleton says things came to a screeching halt due to the pandemic but says he is eager and excited to get back to work and advance his town and the region at large.

“Unfortunately, it takes so long to do some of this stuff and COVID just, you know, that’s like dragging the anchor,” said Stapleton, “but now we’re moving, we’re growing, the city of Prestonsburg, the county of Floyd, and this region as a whole is going to grow quickly.”

Stapleton also added that he would like to thank the community for trusting him and his leadership and allowing him to serve a third term.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.