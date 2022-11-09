Sen. Rand Paul wins re-election as Kentucky’s junior senator

WASHINGTON (WYMT/AP) - Kentucky U.S. Senator Rand Paul has been re-elected to his third term in office, the Associated Press projects.

He fended off a challenge from former State Representative Charles Booker, who also previously ran for Senate in the Democratic primary against Amy McGrath in 2020.

Sen. Paul was first elected in 2010, succeeding Senator Jim Bunning.

Republicans have controlled the seat since Sen. Wendell Ford retired in 1999.

