Sen. Rand Paul wins re-election as Kentucky’s junior senator

(WSAZ News Staff)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 7:15 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (WYMT/AP) - Kentucky U.S. Senator Rand Paul has been re-elected to his third term in office, the Associated Press projects.

He fended off a challenge from former State Representative Charles Booker, who also previously ran for Senate in the Democratic primary against Amy McGrath in 2020.

Sen. Paul was first elected in 2010, succeeding Senator Jim Bunning.

Republicans have controlled the seat since Sen. Wendell Ford retired in 1999.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Angelica Rife
Eastern Ky. high school mourns loss of student killed in crash
Photo Courtesy: Martin County Coroner Chris Todd
Update: Coroner identifies person killed in Martin County crash
At least two children killed in Magoffin County UTV accident
Truckers pull into the Love's Truck Stop off of Exit 95 on I-75 on Sunday, November 6, 2022.
Diesel shortage should not prompt panic, says AAA
Jose Avalos Quezada, 39.
Naked man broke into woman’s home and got into bed with her, citation says

Latest News

Rep Hal Rogers (R-KY)
Congressman Hal Rogers wins historic 22nd term in office
Republican Kristi Noem and Democrat Jamie Smith are entering the final stretch of a bruising...
Noem, Smith enter final stretch in gubernatorial race
The door of the South Dakota State Auditor's office.
Meet the Candidates: South Dakota State Auditor
Bill Galston, Brookings Institute
Political experts skeptical that political parties can gain votes from each other’s base in the midterms