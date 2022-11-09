Robbie Williams secures second term as Floyd County Judge-Executive

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Independent candidate and incumbent Floyd County Judge-Executive Robbie Williams claimed victory on Tuesday to secure his second term gaining 66 percent of the popular vote.

Williams adds that his first term was a discovery process in the role of judge-executive, but began many projects over his first four years.

Through natural disasters, a pandemic, as well as the tragedy in Allen, Williams says, despite his fair share of challenges, his office has found a way to be successful and is excited to push the county even further into the future.

“I really hope that this term is, you know, smooth sailing,” said Williams, “and we can get in there and take this thing to the next level and really put our county on the map.”

Williams added that he would like to thank those who trust his leadership as well as his friends and family who have been with him every step of the way.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.