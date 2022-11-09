Randall Weddle elected Mayor of London, beats out Judd Weaver

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - One of the most hotly contested races in all of Eastern Kentucky has been settled.

With more than 56 percent of the vote, Randall Weddle has been elected to be the next Mayor of London.

After a series of heated debates, Weddle beat out rival Judd Weaver.

Weddle says he is excited for what the future holds.

“To see the people here, all the people that’s called, text, it’s all coming together,” said Weddle. “So we’re excited for the city of London.”

Weddle’s term is four years.

Judd Weaver did not respond when asked for comment.

