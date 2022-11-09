Primary Care Centers of EKY in need of funding for flood relief project

Primary Care Center
Primary Care Center(WYMT)
By Alyssa Williams
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 6:23 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Following July’s flood, Primary Care Centers of Eastern Kentucky (PCCEK) and the Kentucky Primary Care Association (KPCA) came together to create a flood relief grant to help flood victims receive household appliances.

Now, PCCEK is looking for more support to help continue this mission. Those with Primary Care met with representatives from KCPA and SOAR to discuss the need that is still out there and possible ways they can receive funding.

Primary Care has been able to provide household appliances to 160 applicants, but there are still 300 applicants waiting approval.

“Every one of them that I’ve been able to speak with personally, they’re like, ‘this is such a burden lifted off of us.’ They’re very, very appreciative,” said Tammy Hignite, PCCEK Community Outreach Coordinator.

Primary Care’s disaster relief fund runs solely off of donations.

If you would like to learn more about the fund or donate to the cause, you can visit KPCA’s website here.

