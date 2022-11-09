Pikeville’s Rylee Samons officially signs with Tennesse Tech

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Rylee Samons is officially a Golden Eagle.

The Pikeville senior played a huge rule in the Panthers regional championship season last year, averaging just over 15 points and four rebounds a game.

Pikeville comes into this season a much younger team and will look for Samons to help lead and anchor the team, something he’s ready to do.

“I’m going to have high expectations for me and you know for my teammates too,” said Samons. “I’m gonna lead them and I’ve played since freshman year and I can teach these young guys some things to help them out in the future too.”

Although the focus is on this season, Samons is ready and excited to help Tennesse Tech when that time comes.

