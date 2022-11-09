Nonprofits continue campaign for abortion rights following Amendment 2 defeat

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A team of nonprofits said they will continue campaigning for abortion rights in the commonwealth following the defeat of Amendment 2 at the polls.

Amendment 2, if passed, would have restricted abortions in Kentucky by changing the state constitution. Voters defeated the amendment, and the state constitution will not change.

Protect Kentucky Access, a collection of nonprofits in Kentucky, said that organizations like the ACLU of Kentucky and Planned Parenthood swayed voters to vote no on the amendment.

Abortion rights advocates said there is still a long road ahead of them as abortion is still blocked within Kentucky due to a trigger law that went into effect following the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

“The results have shown us that while we may not all agree on abortion, we do believe that the government needs to stay out of our personal lives,” Rachel Sweet with Protect Kentucky Access said. “And that women, their families and their doctors are the ones that need to be making these decisions, not politicians.”

The group said there is a protest scheduled at the Kentucky Supreme Court on Nov. 15, when a hearing will be held on challenges to the commonwealth’s trigger law.

