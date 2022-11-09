Multiple crews battling wildfire near New River Gorge National Park

By Robert Castillo
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 4:52 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Multiple crews are battling a fire near the New River Gorge National Park. WVVA confirmed with a park spokesperson that the fire originated on private land. She says structures are threatened. The fire is near Teays Landing which borders the park.

It was reported at around 3 pm Wednesday. Four local volunteer fire department are fighting the fire alongside the National Park Service’s fire crew. Right now around 50 acres of land are being impacted by the fire.

We will continue to monitor the situation.

