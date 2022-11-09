More than 200 Election Day calls made to Kentucky AG’s fraud hotline

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - It was a busy Election Day at the Kentucky Attorney General’s office.

As of 8 p.m., 93 pre-election day complaints and 209 day of complaints had been called into the election fraud hotline.

In our region, 27 complaints were filed prior to Tuesday due to early no-excuse voting. Most of them were electioneering complaints, but some were more serious. In Letcher and Owsley counties, vote buying or selling was an issue. One convicted felon voting was also called in from Owsley County.

On Tuesday, Bell, Boyd, Breathitt, Floyd, Harlan, Knott, Laurel, Lee, Letcher, Perry, Pike, Powell, Rockcastle, Rowan and Wayne County all reported at least one call to the hotline. Knott County had one call with a complaint of vote buying or selling. Laurel County reported 3 voting machine complaints. Floyd County had several complaints, including one call of disrupting polls, one call of election fraud and one call of vote buying. The other counties reported issues from electioneering complaints to procedural questions.

