Mild trend continues for one more day before rain chances arrive to wrap up the week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Look for another sunny and mild day as we head into midweek, but be ready to deal with more forest fires as the dry weather continues and a Red Flag Warning kicks in.

Today and Tonight

We have some things working for us today and some things working against us. In the “for” column, Wednesday looks sunny and mild with temperatures starting in the 40s and heading into the low 70s this afternoon. On the “against” list, we are going to stay dry with very low humidity with some breezy conditions. A Red Flag Warning goes into effect at 11 a.m. and will run until this evening for most of the region.

A Fire Weather Watch or Warning has been issued for the shaded areas. Get the latest here: https://t.co/7DWnCjMv67 pic.twitter.com/vVkkR2yfHA — Brandon Robinson (@brobwx) November 8, 2022

Forest fires are already burning in several counties and this will only make things worse. Be extra careful with fire today. Burning is NOT advised at any time.

Skies will stay clear tonight. Lows will drop into the mid-40s.

Extended Forecast

While we will start Thursday dry, we will not end it that way. Remember how we were talking yesterday about how two systems would impact us starting late Thursday night? We have now figured out one of those will be the remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole. Those will move in overnight from the south. The cold front will come in during the daytime hours on Friday, pushing the remnants up the East Coast and dumping heavy rain across the mountains at times. You need to stay weather aware and keep an eye on your creeks and streams Thursday night and Friday because tropical moisture can pile up quickly. Be ready to move if the water starts rising.

Highs will stay mild on Thursday as we see the best rain chances come in overnight. Most of us should get into the 70s one more time. Lows will stay in the mid to upper 50s overnight as clouds and rain chances pick up. As the rain chances continue for much of Friday, our thermometers will not move much. We will climb into the low 60s on Friday, before the front sweeps through and we crash into the mid to upper 30s overnight. We may dry out some for Friday night football, but plan on taking not only the rain gear, but the cold weather gear with you.

This weekend looks drier, but much colder. Highs will only be in the 40s, even with sunshine on Saturday and will struggle to get into the low 40s on Sunday. Lows both nights will drop well into the 20s. If you’ve managed to keep the heat off until now, it’s time to turn it on.

The cooler trend will continue well into next week.

