Lexington animal protection organization helps evacuate animals from Estill County wildfire

ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Estill county wildfires are affecting people and pets.

We are told an Estill County resident called Paws 4 the Cause, in Lexington, saying the flames are encroaching on the county animal shelter and the animals need to get out, on Tuesday.

A last-minute scramble by Paws 4 the Cause. The Lexington pet adoption agency got a call around 10 p.m. last night saying flames were near the Estill County Animal Shelter and they need help. Fast.

“The problem was the smoke,” Paws 4 the Cause president Anita Spreitzer said. “There’s a lot of smoke around the shelter. Those animals were breathing the smoke in all day.”

Spreitzer says she swiftly coordinated the animal evacuation plan with the Estill county Judge-Executive, the Clark County Animal Shelter Emergency Team and an animal adoption agency out of Ohio.

“Clark County said a lot of the cats were squinting and some of them were wheezing,” Spreitzer said.

12 dogs, 17 cats and a donkey were inside the shelter. Some of those dogs were sent to Clark County Animal Shelter. the rest were sent to the Paws 4 the Cause Facility in Lexington, where it’s much easier to breathe.

The next phase: adopt them out.

“They contacted me last night about 10 p.m. and said ‘hey would you like to go to Lexington,’ I said ok set it up,” said Adopt a Pet Rescue transporter, Johnny Bowling.

Bowling will ship out six Estill County dogs and two cats. He’ll make adoption stops in Cincinnati and other parts of Ohio.

“We’ve had a lot of people call us and say they can foster some of the dogs and volunteer to help,” Spreitzer said.

The mission is accomplished but there are more adoptions to come.

Paws 4 the Cause is looking for donations to help rescue and adopt out the rest of the animals. Go to their website to Find out how you can volunteer and donate

