Kentucky State Police announces dozens of new promotions

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police announced 31 new promotions on Wednesday.

The promotions were announced during a ceremony at the Capital Plaza Hotel in Frankfort.

Governor Andy Beshear was at the ceremony. He stood with each recipient when their name was called.

“I want you to know this commonwealth loves you and needs you, and if you don’t hear it enough, we need you and we want each and every one of you to be safe and come home each night to your family,” Beshear said.

One major, two captains, three lieutenants and 25 sergeants were promoted. Officials said all of them will provide a more active role in their community.

“We owe each trooper and officer a debt of gratitude for sacrificing their lives for a better Kentucky. Thank you for wearing the badge of honor, creating safer communities and being on Team Kentucky,” Governor Beshear added.

State Police Commissioner Phillip Burnett, Jr. encouraged each new leader to put integrity and honesty first and make Kentucky’s safety the top priority.

“As I look out at you today, I see leaders who will continually instill the highest levels of professionalism into those they lead,” said Commissioner Burnett. “I am proud of the work you have put into this promotional process and look forward to seeing how you will impact this agency.”

You can find the complete list of promotions below:

Captain Jeremy S. Hamm was promoted to major and is assigned to the Office of Technical Services Division.

Lieutenant James H. Green III was promoted to captain and is assigned to the Internal Affairs Branch.

Lieutenant Kenny N. Johnson was promoted to captain and is assigned to the Program Support Branch.

Sergeant Dallas R. Greer was promoted to lieutenant and is assigned to the Special Response Team.

Sergeant Trenton L. Miller was promoted to lieutenant and is assigned to the Facilities Security Branch.

Sergeant William B. Sparks was promoted to lieutenant and is assigned to Post 6, Dry Ridge.

Trooper Aaron P. Jestes was promoted to sergeant and is assigned to Post 1, Mayfield.

Trooper Alison J. Ramsey was promoted to sergeant and is assigned to the Security Branch.

Trooper Blake E. Owens was promoted to sergeant and is assigned to Post 4, Elizabethtown.

Officer David M. Beaver was promoted to sergeant and is assigned to the Facilities Security Branch.

Officer George T. Pointer was promoted to sergeant and is assigned to the CVE West Region.

Trooper Harrison J. Wells was promoted to sergeant and is assigned to Post 6, Dry Ridge.

Trooper Heath L. Ayres was promoted to sergeant and is assigned to the Special Response Team.

Trooper Jack A. Hedges was promoted to sergeant and is assigned to the Critical Incident Response Team.

Trooper James R. Austin was promoted to sergeant and is assigned to Post 16, Henderson.

Trooper James E. Moore was promoted to sergeant and is assigned to the Critical Incident Response Team.

Trooper Jason K. Briscoe was promoted to sergeant and is assigned to Post 12, Frankfort.

Trooper Jeffrey A. Moore was promoted to sergeant and is assigned to Post 6, Dry Ridge.

Trooper Jeffrey C. Stumbo was promoted to sergeant and is assigned Post 6, Dry Ridge.

Trooper John E. Adams was promoted to sergeant and is assigned to Post 5, Campbellsburg.

Trooper Joseph F. Brown was promoted to sergeant and is assigned to Post 5, Campbellsburg.

Trooper Justin M. Rundles was promoted to sergeant and is assigned to the Academy Branch.

Trooper Leslie E. Strong was promoted to sergeant and is assigned to the Electronic Crime Branch.

Officer Lucas A. Salyer was promoted to sergeant and is assigned to the Program Support Branch.

Trooper Marvin L. Blakey II was promoted to sergeant and is assigned to Post 15, Columbia.

Trooper Matthew C. Sudduth was promoted to sergeant and is assigned to the Public Affairs Branch.

Officer Matthew J. Hutti was promoted to sergeant and is assigned to the CVE Central Region.

Trooper Michael J. Snowden was promoted to sergeant and is assigned to the Academy Branch.

Officer Michael R. Hamblin was promoted to sergeant and is assigned to the CVE Central Region.

Officer Robert B. Andrus was promoted to sergeant and is assigned to the Drivers Testing Branch.

Trooper Zachary E. Lusk was promoted to sergeant and is assigned to the Aircraft Branch.

