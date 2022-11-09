Kentuckians vote to expand Republican majority in General Assembly

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Election results are still coming in, but it appears Kentucky voters have decided to expand the Republican majority in the legislature.

Votes are still being counted and some races are still too close to call, but the Kentucky House may have picked up a few more Republican seats.

One of the key races was in Eastern Kentucky between House Minority Whip Angie Hatton and Jacob Justice. Justice, the Republican, won.

Kentucky voters also voted no to a constitutional amendment that would have given the legislative branch more direct control over abortion rules.

The result of a vote on another constitutional amendment that would allow the legislature to call themselves into session has not yet officially been determined, but no votes are currently leading.

“Our current constitution has been in place for 130 years. It divides up power between the executive and legislative branch. What the people said was ‘we are not going to move around power. There are not going to be any power grabs,’” said Gov. Andy Beshear.

It appears that the makeup of the Kentucky Senate is going to say pretty much the same. However, they will be some new faces in the chamber next year, both Republican and Democrat.

