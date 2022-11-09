Joe Engle wins another term as Perry County Sheriff

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A landslide victory Tuesday evening for Perry County Sheriff Joe Engle.

The Democratic incumbent defeated Republican Tony Vaughn.

Sheriff Engle says the past four years have been difficult in many ways, from battling through COVID and the recent floods.

He says he wants Perry County to be the best and safest place it can be.

“This community...there’s no place like it and I love it,” Engle said. “And I put everything I have, every skill, and talent, and effort that I can into making it a better place for our future and our kids.”

This is Engle’s first re-election bid.

He was first elected Sheriff in 2018 when he defeated incumbent Les Burgett

