Jeff Dobson wins Knott County Judge-Executive seat for another term

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Vote totals were rolling in later than anticipated for Knott County, but ultimately the current Knott County Judge-Executive Jeff Dobson will carry out another term.

”Well, it’s a big weight off my shoulders,” said Dobson. “You know, and I think we made a lot of progress over these past four years, and I was looking forward to continuing that progress and we’ve got a lot of future plans.”

Jeff Bobson beat Hindman Mayor Tracy Neice, who will hand over the role of mayor to Trish Hall at the end of his term.

“You know, we felt really good about it but you’re still unsure,” said Dobson. “So once those totals started coming out and we was picking up victories at the polling places, it felt great and it just kept coming in and we kept winning and we kept going ahead and gaining ground. Its just an awesome feeling.”

Dobson said he feels grateful for the opportunity to represent Knott County and has big plans for the future.

“The big thing we’re dealing with right now is the flood disaster we’ve been dealing with and that’s our priority,” said Dobson. “We want to work to continue to get people back on their feet and get people in housing and to get people help that they so much need.”

We reached out to Neice for an interview but he declined to comment.

