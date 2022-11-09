Interim Judge-Executive Lon Lafferty wins historic Martin County Judge-Executive election

MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Interim Judge-Executive Lon Lafferty took the win in the race for Judge-Executive in Martin County.

He was one of at least five write-in candidates battling it out for the position including Marlena Slone, Jimmy Don Kerr, Benjamin York and Mitchell Crum.

This was the first time in the county’s history all candidates were write-ins.

Lafferty won the election with nearly 60% of the votes.

He is no stranger to the job since he was also elected in 1998 and served a four-year term.

He also took on the position on October 28th after being appointed by Governor Andy Beshear after former Martin County Judge Executive Colby Kirk announced his resignation.

Lafferty told WYMT he thanks his opponents in the race, and he is proud it was a clean, issue-oriented campaign on all sides. He also said now the race is over, there is a lot of work to be done.

