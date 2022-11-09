Incumbent State Senator Brandon Smith easily wins 30th District

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Republican Brandon Smith easily won the 30th District Senate seat Tuesday night.

He beat Democrat Sid Allen.

Smith and others spent election night at Rudy’s in Hazard.

“But I think I’ve been to every single one of these sights out there. I don’t know if there’s another official that’s done that. From day one, have beaten myself up and literally exhausted myself to make sure that those people who feel like nobody’s listening to them, or they say they haven’t seen anybody but Brandon Smith came here, so I do want people to know that somebody does know you’re out there, and somebody is helping you, and tonight’s vote was a group of people that understood that,” Smith said.

He first won the 30th District in 2008.

From 2001 to 2008, Smith served in the State House.

