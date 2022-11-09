History made in Letcher County election

WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Election Day was full of close races and tears of joy in Letcher County.

For the first time, a woman was elected to be mayor of Whitesburg.

Tiffany Craft defeated Patty Wood 318-171, following in her husband and previous mayor James Wiley Craft’s footsteps.

Tiffany Craft was appointed mayor after her husband died, making her the first woman to be appointed to the position. Now she is the first woman to be elected to the position, and is honored to follow in her husband’s footsteps.

”I’m in his foot steps, and it’s just so wonderful. It’s a fabulous honor,” she said.

Incumbent Republican Terry Adams defeated challenger Democrat Sam Wright to win his second term as Letcher County Judge Executive.

Adams did not get the chance to campaign as much because of the flood. He says it took a backseat to helping survivors.

”I actually didn’t get a chance to campaign much at all, and I felt more of a need to help the folks of Eastern Kentucky,” Adams said.

The race was one of the closest in Letcher County, and challenger Sam Wright is grateful for his support even in defeat.

”The county has always been wonderful to me, and I do greatly appreciate it. I was running, trying to do what I could to help the county, and I will continue doing what I can, any way I can volunteer or help in any way,” Wright said.

The certified election results will be released tomorrow (Nov. 9).

