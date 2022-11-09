Floyd County Sheriff John Hunt re-elected, secures more than 80 percent of total votes.

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
By Jordan Mullins
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 12:21 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - John Hunt was re-elected to serve his third term as Floyd County Sheriff on Tuesday. Hunt secured 9,223 of the 11,157 votes, nearly 83 percent of the total votes cast.

Hunt added that securing a third term as sheriff was a humbling experience, but the job is not yet finished and there is still plenty of work to do.

“We still got a lot of work to do. Obviously, the drug fight is constant, it’s never-ending, we just acquired two more dogs, K9 dogs, and we’re getting our guys to go to training, they’ll be gone for eight weeks each, so we’re going to bring the canines back into the program,” said Sheriff Hunt.

One job recently finished was placing School Resource Officers (SROs) at every school in Floyd County.

Hunt added that next on the agenda is working to combine all communication efforts throughout the county into one dispatch center to ensure more efficient and effective communication between county and city fire, police, and EMS services.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy: Martin County Coroner Chris Todd
Update: Coroner identifies person killed in Martin County crash
Kentucky State Police
At least one dead in Harlan County crash, troopers say
Source: Associated Press
AP Interactive Map: Kentucky
One juvenile in custody following bomb threat at Southern Kentucky school
Angelica Rife
Eastern Ky. high school mourns loss of student killed in crash

Latest News

Kentucky’s U.S. Senate candidates make last efforts before Election Day
Derek Jorge Campbell wins three-way Perry County Attorney race
Photo Courtesy: Seth Caudill
Forest fires reported in several counties across the region
Stapleton adds that he would also like to thank his friends, family and staff who have been...
Stapleton re-elected, will serve third term as Prestonsburg Mayor
Williams said he is excited to push the county further into the future and create new...
Robbie Williams secures second term as Floyd County Judge-Executive