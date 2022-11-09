Floyd County Sheriff John Hunt re-elected, secures more than 80 percent of total votes.

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - John Hunt was re-elected to serve his third term as Floyd County Sheriff on Tuesday. Hunt secured 9,223 of the 11,157 votes, nearly 83 percent of the total votes cast.

Hunt added that securing a third term as sheriff was a humbling experience, but the job is not yet finished and there is still plenty of work to do.

“We still got a lot of work to do. Obviously, the drug fight is constant, it’s never-ending, we just acquired two more dogs, K9 dogs, and we’re getting our guys to go to training, they’ll be gone for eight weeks each, so we’re going to bring the canines back into the program,” said Sheriff Hunt.

One job recently finished was placing School Resource Officers (SROs) at every school in Floyd County.

Hunt added that next on the agenda is working to combine all communication efforts throughout the county into one dispatch center to ensure more efficient and effective communication between county and city fire, police, and EMS services.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.