Firefighters use ‘secret weapon’ to fight Ky. wildfire

WATCH | Firefighters use 'secret weapon' to fight Ky. wildfire
By Jason Lindsey
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 4:24 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - As hundreds of acres burn throughout eastern Kentucky, wildland firefighters are using a secret weapon to keep homes and businesses safe.

For a wildfire or any fire for that matter, you need three ingredients: fuel, oxygen and heat. It’s called “the fire triangle.”

Right now, wildland firefighters can really only control one of those ingredients: fuel.

What’s the fuel? The dead stuff on the forest floor, including all of the leaves that have recently collected on the ground from the trees and dead limbs.

Firefighters are using a drill to engineer something called a fire line. They are throughout Estill County. Once the wildfire gets to this line, it prevents it from getting to structures, on the other side.

“What we are trying to do, today, and last night was go in and create a fire break down to mineral soil, remove the fuel, so the fire won’t cross from one side to the other,” said wildland firefighter Dwayne Anderson. “That helps us with the structure protection, keeping the fire away from the structures.”

15,400 acres have burned across Kentucky since October, 1.

Caption

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy: Seth Caudill
Forest fires reported in several counties across the region
Two winning Powerball tickets from Tuesday’s, drawing, were sold in Lexington.
Two Powerball winners sold in Lexington
Kentucky State Police
Troopers release additional information on deadly Harlan Co. crash
North Laurel's Reed Sheppard signs with Kentucky.
Reed Sheppard signs with Kentucky
KY Forest Fire
Fire crews respond to more than a 1000-acre wildfire in Breathitt County

Latest News

WYMT First Alert Weather
One more dry day before an active weather pattern returns
Carrie Underwood, from left, Reba McEntire and Miranda Lambert perform a tribute to the late...
Luke Combs tops CMA Awards; Loretta Lynn, Lewis honored
EMA officials confirmed to us they’re currently fighting two fires. One is being called the...
Families fight to protect their homes in Estill County wildfire
Primary Care Center
Primary Care Centers of EKY in need of funding for flood relief project
Cordelia Collins Schabert
‘This is my home’: Letcher County native comes home to help flood survivors