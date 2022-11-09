Fire crews respond to more than 200-acre wildfire in Breathitt County

By Dakota Makres and Olivia Calfee
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 11:24 AM EST
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following reports of a massive wildfire in Breathitt County.

Our reporter on the scene says officials with the Watts Caney Fire Department tell her the more than 200-acre fire has been burning for three days.

We understand the Kentucky Division of Forestry is working to contain the fire.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

