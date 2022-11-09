Derek Jorge Campbell wins three-way Perry County Attorney race

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Three men battled it out Tuesday to see who would serve as Perry County Attorney

Republican Derek Jorge Campbell held off Democrat Jonathan Wilder and Independent Sam Collins.

Campbell graduated from the University of Kentucky’s College of Law and has been an attorney since 2018.

In a phone call to WYMT, Campbell wanted to thank the people of Perry County from the bottom of his heart.

“This is an area that, come what may, we band together,” Campbell said. “We work hard day in and day out to help each other find a better tomorrow. There are no people like the people of Eastern Kentucky and it is the honor of my life to be at their service.”

Campbell received 2,993 votes, with Wilder running in second with 2,774.

