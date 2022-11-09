Democrats split final two mountain state representatives races

By Evan Hatter
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 10:44 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - Going into Tuesday’s elections, the mountains had just two Democrats remaining in the Kentucky General Assembly.

It would appear that number is now down to one.

The Associated Press has not yet called the race, but numbers tallied from individual county vote totals in the 94th district show that Republican newcomer Dr. Jacob Justice defeated Rep. Angie Hatton approximately 56.6% to 43.4% (7,291-5,595 votes). The 94th district encompasses all of Letcher County as well as most of southern Harlan County, and southern and eastern Pike County. We are awaiting a final call from the Associated Press.

In the 95th district, the only other Democrat serving the mountains, Rep. Ashley Tackett Laferty, led former State Rep. Brandon Spencer by an approximate margin of 64%-36% (7,581-4,344 votes). The 95th district encompasses all of Floyd County and parts of northwestern Pike County. We are also awaiting a final call from the Associated Press in this contest.

You can see the latest on these races and many others throughout the mountains here.

Remember, all results presented tonight are unofficial until certified by the Kentucky State Board of Elections.

