Congressman Hal Rogers wins historic 22nd term in office

WASHINGTON (WYMT/AP) - U.S. Representative and Dean of the House Harold “Hal” Rogers has easily won his 22nd term in congress, the Associated Press projects.

Rep. Rogers defeated Conor Halbleib in the newcomer’s quest to become the first Democrat to represent Kentucky’s 5th House District since 1963, when Brent Spence retired.

Rep. Rogers has represented the fifth district since 1981, when he succeeded retiring seven-term Congressman Tim Lee Carter.

